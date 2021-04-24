For Risk-Tolerant Investors, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Is Worth A Shot

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s traded shares stood at 300,566 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.23, to imply an increase of 4.9% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The SGH share’s 52-week high remains $55.97, putting it -1.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.66. The company has a valuation of $1.35 Billion, with an average of 192.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.09.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

After registering a 4.9% upside in the last session, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.60 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.4%, and 25.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.77%. Short interest in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw shorts transact 1.9 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.75, implying an increase of 15.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGH has been trading 26.74% off suggested target high and 8.64% from its likely low.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SMART Global Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) shares are +117.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.28% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.7% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $415.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $439.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $282.88 Million and $297Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.9% before jumping 47.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.02% annually.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Major holders

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 5.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.3% of the shares at 117.67% float percentage. In total, 215 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.26 Million shares (or 37.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $348.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.18 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $82.08 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 940,260 shares. This is just over 3.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 886.17 Thousand, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about $27.2 Million.