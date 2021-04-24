For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Is Worth A Shot

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares stood at 550,574 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.7, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $1.65 in intraday trading. The RVLV share’s 52-week high remains $55.83, putting it -10.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.58. The company has a valuation of $3.57 Billion, with an average of 967.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RVLV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the last session, Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.57 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.84%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.66%. Short interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw shorts transact 4.26 Million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.63, implying a decline of -2.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVLV has been trading 28.21% off suggested target high and -46.75% from its likely low.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolve Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) shares are +156.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.43% against 15%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before falling -5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $156.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $174.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $146.07 Million and $142.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.1% before jumping 22.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 977% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.23% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.34% of the shares at 98.97% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.63 Million shares (or 13.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.21 Million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $68.97 Million.

We also have Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify Online Retail ETF holds roughly 1,696,450 shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 807.85 Thousand, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about $37.24 Million.