For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Is Worth A Shot

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s traded shares stood at 626,527 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.43, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FLMN share’s 52-week high remains $5.03, putting it -13.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $386.68 Million, with an average of 188.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 324.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLMN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.55- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.12%, and 1.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.63%. Short interest in Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw shorts transact 401.76 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.05, implying an increase of 36.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLMN has been trading 103.16% off suggested target high and -9.71% from its likely low.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Falcon Minerals Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares are +78.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 260% against 28.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 800% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $11.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.6 Million and $6.12 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.4% before jumping 183.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -82.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.09% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Falcon Minerals Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 4.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

Falcon Minerals Corporation insiders hold 24.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.15% of the shares at 84.77% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.58 Million shares (or 7.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 3.54 Million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.14 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,105,694 shares. This is just over 2.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about $3.17 Million.