For Risk-Tolerant Investors, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Is Worth A Shot

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares stood at 533,062 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.45, to imply a decline of -6.07% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The CRC share’s 52-week high remains $28.1, putting it -25.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.99. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 184.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for California Resources Corporation (CRC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

California Resources Corporation insiders hold 9.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.73% of the shares at 92.72% float percentage. In total, 76 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldentree Asset Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.79 Million shares (or 23.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $466.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.31 Million shares, or about 21.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $431.99 Million.

We also have Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and JP Morgan High Yield Bond Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund holds roughly 5,879,141 shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 Million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $37.25 Million.