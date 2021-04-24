For Risk-Tolerant Investors, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Is Worth A Shot

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s traded shares stood at 519,321 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The JFU share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -565.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $281.02 Million, with an average of 1.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for 9F Inc. (JFU), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JFU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, 9F Inc. (JFU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.47 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.68%, and -28.92% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 39.42%. Short interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.1, implying an increase of 527.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.1 and $9.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JFU has been trading 527.59% off suggested target high and 527.59% from its likely low.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -240.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.22% annually.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

9F Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.78% of the shares at 6.78% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 957.75 Thousand shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $996.05 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 366.18 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $380.83 Thousand.