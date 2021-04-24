Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s traded shares stood at 658,673 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.15, to imply an increase of 2.87% or $3.16 in intraday trading. The ENTG share’s 52-week high remains $120.78, putting it -6.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.93. The company has a valuation of $15.75 Billion, with an average of 1.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 954.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

After registering a 2.87% upside in the last session, Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $117.0 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.6%, and 10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.74%. Short interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw shorts transact 1.93 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.2, implying an increase of 6.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $132 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENTG has been trading 16.66% off suggested target high and -11.62% from its likely low.

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entegris, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) shares are +41.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.32% against 32.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.9% this quarter before jumping 21.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $518.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $523.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $412.33 Million and $448.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.8% before jumping 16.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.73% annually.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Entegris, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Entegris, Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.31% of the shares at 97.09% float percentage. In total, 557 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.11 Million shares (or 12.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.21 Million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.17 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,805,987 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $365.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.61 Million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about $346.87 Million.