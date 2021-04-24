Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~40.21% year-to-date

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s traded shares stood at 627,595 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.8, to imply an increase of 1.87% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The CMC share’s 52-week high remains $32.43, putting it -12.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.72. The company has a valuation of $3.53 Billion, with an average of 1.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Commercial Metals Company (CMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CMC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) trade information

After registering a 1.87% upside in the last session, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.65 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.84%, and 6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.21%. Short interest in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) saw shorts transact 3.13 Million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.14, implying a decline of -2.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMC has been trading 11.11% off suggested target high and -13.19% from its likely low.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Commercial Metals Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Commercial Metals Company (CMC) shares are +38.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.2% against 15.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.7% this quarter before falling -36.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.67 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.3 Billion and $1.41 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.9% before jumping 16.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.19% annually.

CMC Dividends

Commercial Metals Company has its next earnings report out between June 16 and June 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Commercial Metals Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.7% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.52%.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s Major holders

Commercial Metals Company insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.84% of the shares at 90.99% float percentage. In total, 398 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.93 Million shares (or 11.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $286.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.17 Million shares, or about 10.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $249.99 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Commercial Metals Company (CMC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,349,781 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $99.8 Million.