CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Could Grow By 41.16% Or More

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s traded shares stood at 763,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.46, to imply an increase of 21.92% or $2.42 in intraday trading. The CAMP share’s 52-week high remains $13.67, putting it -1.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $473.7 Million, with an average of 155.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CAMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

After registering a 21.92% upside in the last session, CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.67 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.16%, and 25.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.69%. Short interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw shorts transact 949.54 Million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.47, implying an increase of 7.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAMP has been trading 41.16% off suggested target high and -18.28% from its likely low.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CalAmp Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) shares are +63.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50% against 24.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 150% this quarter before jumping 400% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $80.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.29 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -551.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

CalAmp Corp. insiders hold 2.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.81% of the shares at 80% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.33 Million shares (or 15.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.85 Million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $28.28 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,365,535 shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about $10.66 Million.