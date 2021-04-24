BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) down -23.4% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 643,441 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.47, to imply a decline of -2.56% or -$1.43 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $73.5, putting it -34.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.19. The company has a valuation of $8.03 Billion, with an average of 695.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBIO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

After registering a -2.56% downside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.14 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.18%, and -17.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -23.4%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 10.49 Million shares and set a 9.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.88, implying an increase of 52.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBIO has been trading 68.9% off suggested target high and 37.69% from its likely low.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) shares are +39.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.32% against -0.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.1% this quarter before jumping 28.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1008.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -53.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 5.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.69% of the shares at 84.29% float percentage. In total, 252 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.51 Million shares (or 23.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.45 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 Million shares, or about 17.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.89 Billion.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2,303,811 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 Million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about $147.7 Million.