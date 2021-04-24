Boom Or Bust: Where Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Stock Headed Next?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares stood at 755,996 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.69, to imply a decline of -0.65% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The SIX share’s 52-week high remains $51.75, putting it -6.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.16. The company has a valuation of $4.16 Billion, with an average of 889.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.28.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.56 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and 6.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.79%. Short interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) saw shorts transact 5Million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.64, implying an increase of 1.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $73 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIX has been trading 49.93% off suggested target high and -34.28% from its likely low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are +142% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.15% against 33.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28% this quarter before jumping 63.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 162.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $48.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $229.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.5 Million and $50.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -53.1% before jumping 353.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -336.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.96% annually.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.71% of the shares at 90.5% float percentage. In total, 381 institutions holds shares in the company, led by H Partners Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $265.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.09 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $241.88 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,193,532 shares. This is just over 4.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $77.87 Million.