Boom Or Bust: Where Is PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Headed Next?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s traded shares stood at 359,733 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.41, to imply an increase of 4.25% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The PDFS share’s 52-week high remains $26.42, putting it -43.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.75. The company has a valuation of $666.03 Million, with an average of 130.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 165.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PDFS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) trade information

After registering a 4.25% upside in the last session, PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.59 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.26%, and 7.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.77%. Short interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw shorts transact 643.52 Million shares and set a 3.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.67, implying an increase of 44.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDFS has been trading 79.25% off suggested target high and 24.93% from its likely low.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -600.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s Major holders

PDF Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 20.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.79% of the shares at 90.25% float percentage. In total, 181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.51 Million shares (or 12.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.2 Million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $69.22 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3,000,000 shares. This is just over 8.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 Million, or 5.27% of the shares, all valued at about $34.8 Million.