Boom Or Bust: Where Is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Headed Next?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares stood at 656,907 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.8, to imply an increase of 2.71% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The MRVI share’s 52-week high remains $40.24, putting it -9.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.62. The company has a valuation of $9.38 Billion, with an average of 1.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRVI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.78, implying an increase of 32.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRVI has been trading 46.74% off suggested target high and 14.13% from its likely low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.8% annually.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.88% of the shares at 101.15% float percentage. In total, 151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by GTCR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.65 Million shares (or 24.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $775.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 5.93 Million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $166.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 2,206,044 shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 Million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about $52.87 Million.