Boom Or Bust: Where Is Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Headed Next?

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares stood at 538,439 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.78, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The FIXX share’s 52-week high remains $19.4, putting it -186.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.56. The company has a valuation of $386.45 Million, with an average of 322.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 380.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FIXX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.84- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and -33.27% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -39.95%. Short interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw shorts transact 2.16 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.22, implying an increase of 301.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIXX has been trading 445.72% off suggested target high and 106.49% from its likely low.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Homology Medicines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares are -35.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.36% against -0.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.1% this quarter before jumping 11.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -29.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $520Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $460Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $570Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.4% annually.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines, Inc. insiders hold 13.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65% of the shares at 74.76% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by 5AM Venture Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.54 Million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.44 Million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.86 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,290,541 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 855.56 Thousand, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $8.05 Million.