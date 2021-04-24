Boom Or Bust: Where Is Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Headed Next?

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares stood at 449,577 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.63, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RKDA share’s 52-week high remains $6.4, putting it -143.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $56.33 Million, with an average of 23.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RKDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.69- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.91%, and -2.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.95%. Short interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.45, implying an increase of 145.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKDA has been trading 161.98% off suggested target high and 128.14% from its likely low.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares are -18.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.46% against 30.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -203.4% this quarter before jumping 78.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $850Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $309Million and $1.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 175.1% before falling -15.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.96% annually.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 7.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.2% of the shares at 8.89% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ardsley Advisory Partners. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 300Thousand shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $759Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 263.75 Thousand shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $667.29 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 173,044 shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $437.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90.71 Thousand, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $229.49 Thousand.