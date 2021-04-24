Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) up 52.95% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 49.55% – Here’s What to Do Now

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s traded shares stood at 437,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.99, to imply a decline of -1.28% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The BSM share’s 52-week high remains $10.33, putting it -3.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.7. The company has a valuation of $2.1 Billion, with an average of 373.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 559.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.46 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and 17.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.55%. Short interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.43, implying an increase of 14.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSM has been trading 40.14% off suggested target high and -9.91% from its likely low.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Black Stone Minerals, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) shares are +59.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.04% against 5.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -64.7% this quarter before jumping 271.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $78.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $183.05 Million and $57.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -57% before jumping 34.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.6% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has its next earnings report out on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.7, with the share yield ticking at 6.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.27%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. insiders hold 28.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.3% of the shares at 22.78% float percentage. In total, 117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by William Marsh Rice University. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.27 Million shares (or 3.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mayo Clinic with 5.72 Million shares, or about 2.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.21 Million.

We also have Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd and Spirit of America Energy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd holds roughly 424,800 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 383.75 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $3.43 Million.