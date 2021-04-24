Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Have Surged 17.21% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 494,537 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $159.99, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $6.67 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $195.95, putting it -22.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.63. The company has a valuation of $13.07 Billion, with an average of 1.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BILL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside in the last session, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $163.1 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.46%, and 2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.21%. Short interest in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw shorts transact 6.8 Million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $170.6, implying an increase of 6.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $140 and $250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILL has been trading 56.26% off suggested target high and -12.49% from its likely low.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bill.com Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares are +42.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.41% against -0.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -75% this quarter before falling -250% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -570.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 4.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.31% of the shares at 105.33% float percentage. In total, 404 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.06 Million shares (or 11.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.35 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $866.77 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,368,005 shares. This is just over 4.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $459.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $280.8 Million.