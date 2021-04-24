Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Dropped -37.9% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares stood at 588,702 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.75, to imply an increase of 13.86% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The BNTC share’s 52-week high remains $17.39, putting it -202.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +60% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $26Million, with an average of 2.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 143.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTC has been trading 143.48% off suggested target high and 143.48% from its likely low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 27.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.46% of the shares at 18.45% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108Thousand shares (or 2.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC with 93Thousand shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $480.81 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9,459 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 700, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $2.1 Thousand.