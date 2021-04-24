Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM): Can A Stock Be Down -0.13% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 558,551 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $230.82, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $2.37 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $262.4, putting it -13.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $146.06. The company has a valuation of $57.25 Billion, with an average of 1.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TEAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $236 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.68%, and 3.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.3%. Short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw shorts transact 6Million shares and set a 4.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $269.06, implying an increase of 16.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200 and $350 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEAM has been trading 51.63% off suggested target high and -13.35% from its likely low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are +11.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.48% against -0.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16% this quarter before falling -8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $533.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $504.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $411.58 Million and $430.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.7% before jumping 17.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.86% of the shares at 95.02% float percentage. In total, 792 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.83 Million shares (or 9.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.25 Million shares, or about 5.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.7 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3,542,425 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $746.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $632.31 Million.