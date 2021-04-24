At Current Prices, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Worth A Patient Look?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s traded shares stood at 782,646 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.2, to imply an increase of 0.7% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The SAIL share’s 52-week high remains $64.19, putting it -30.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.91. The company has a valuation of $4.49 Billion, with an average of 1.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

After registering a 0.7% upside in the last session, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.94 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.26%, and -7.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.59%. Short interest in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) saw shorts transact 7.71 Million shares and set a 7.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.64, implying an increase of 39.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAIL has been trading 62.6% off suggested target high and 13.82% from its likely low.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) shares are +12.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -104.88% against 8.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $91.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.44 Million and $92.46 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.9% before jumping 6.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 3.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.88% of the shares at 112.62% float percentage. In total, 385 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.7 Million shares (or 11.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $569.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.45 Million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $450.04 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2,468,441 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $130.08 Million.