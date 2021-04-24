At Current Prices, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Worth A Patient Look?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares stood at 478,884 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.08, to imply an increase of 1.4% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The PACK share’s 52-week high remains $22.06, putting it -22.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.63. The company has a valuation of $1.38 Billion, with an average of 173.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 348.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PACK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

After registering a 1.4% upside in the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.73 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.32%, and -8.22% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 34.52%. Short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw shorts transact 2.1 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.33, implying an increase of 34.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACK has been trading 38.27% off suggested target high and 27.21% from its likely low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ranpak Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares are +75.88% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 60% this quarter before jumping 91.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders hold 9.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.11% of the shares at 101.84% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JS Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.98 Million shares (or 43.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $402.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Group Inc. with 5.09 Million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $68.39 Million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2,531,355 shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 Million, or 3.45% of the shares, all valued at about $41.44 Million.