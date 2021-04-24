At Current Prices, MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Worth A Patient Look?

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s traded shares stood at 307,635 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $185.3, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $5.45 in intraday trading. The MKSI share’s 52-week high remains $196.25, putting it -5.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84. The company has a valuation of $10.53 Billion, with an average of 370.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.2.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $188.1 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 10.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.16%. Short interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw shorts transact 729.99 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $203.7, implying an increase of 9.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $180 and $235 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MKSI has been trading 26.82% off suggested target high and -2.86% from its likely low.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MKS Instruments, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) shares are +64.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.44% against 32.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 37.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $652.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $654.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $535.7 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 148.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.01% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MKSI Dividends

MKS Instruments, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 0.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.9%.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Major holders

MKS Instruments, Inc. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.53% of the shares at 104.98% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.16 Million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $775.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.09 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $765.59 Million.

We also have American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $370.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 Million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about $250.63 Million.