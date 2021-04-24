At Current Prices, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Worth A Patient Look?

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s traded shares stood at 307,683 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply an increase of 6.02% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The EVOK share’s 52-week high remains $6.063, putting it -244.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $52.51 Million, with an average of 366.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 836.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVOK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 411.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVOK has been trading 411.36% off suggested target high and 411.36% from its likely low.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evoke Pharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) shares are -61.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -76.92% against -0.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 82.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34378.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Evoke Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 3.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.01% of the shares at 19.64% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.03 Million shares (or 3.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 504.01 Thousand shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.3 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 738,992 shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 251.51 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $648.89 Thousand.