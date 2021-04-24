At Current Prices, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Worth A Patient Look?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s traded shares stood at 397,820 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.69, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CEQP share’s 52-week high remains $29.8, putting it -0.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.3. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 586.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 634.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CEQP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.93 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.11%, and 25.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.43%. Short interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw shorts transact 2.79 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.1, implying a decline of -8.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEQP has been trading 4.41% off suggested target high and -25.9% from its likely low.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crestwood Equity Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares are +102.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -149.69% against -8.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 154.5% this quarter before jumping 105.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 82.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.23 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $895.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $727.9 Million and $495.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.8% before jumping 80.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -154.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.5, with the share yield ticking at 8.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.4%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Major holders

Crestwood Equity Partners LP insiders hold 12.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.89% of the shares at 34.13% float percentage. In total, 123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Reserve GP XI, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.39 Million shares (or 23.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $330.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 6.42 Million shares, or about 8.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $121.85 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 6,253,231 shares. This is just over 8.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $46.7 Million.