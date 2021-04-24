At $37.1 Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is Worth A Gamble

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares stood at 356,920 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.1, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The LPRO share’s 52-week high remains $43, putting it -15.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.37. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 2.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.08, implying an increase of 24.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPRO has been trading 61.73% off suggested target high and 2.43% from its likely low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -390% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Open Lending Corporation insiders hold 13.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.96% of the shares at 63.53% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.93 Million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $522.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited with 14.93 Million shares, or about 11.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $522.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,088,125 shares. This is just over 2.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $90.23 Million.