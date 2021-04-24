At $21.41 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) is Worth A Gamble

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s traded shares stood at 573,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.41, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The DK share’s 52-week high remains $27.38, putting it -27.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.92. The company has a valuation of $1.56 Billion, with an average of 613.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 983.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give DK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.32.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.97 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.01%, and -0.6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 33.23%. Short interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw shorts transact 3.98 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.38, implying an increase of 18.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DK has been trading 63.48% off suggested target high and -20.6% from its likely low.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delek US Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) shares are +109.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.24% against 28.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.1% this quarter before jumping 84% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.48 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.86 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.82 Billion and $1.54 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.7% before jumping 21.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.07% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -312.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Delek US Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.85% of the shares at 102.63% float percentage. In total, 249 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.54 Million shares (or 14.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.8 Million shares, or about 9.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $109.24 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2,175,000 shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $33.29 Million.