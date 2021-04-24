At $157.67 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is Worth A Gamble

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s traded shares stood at 631,322 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $157.67, to imply an increase of 5.55% or $8.29 in intraday trading. The FOXF share’s 52-week high remains $160.22, putting it -1.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.53. The company has a valuation of $6.41 Billion, with an average of 249.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FOXF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) trade information

After registering a 5.55% upside in the last session, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $160.2 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.65%, and 22.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.15%. Short interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) saw shorts transact 1.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $143.71, implying a decline of -8.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125 and $159 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOXF has been trading 0.84% off suggested target high and -20.72% from its likely low.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fox Factory Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares are +90.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.14% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.7% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $267.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $255.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $179.63 Million and $155.44 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.1% before jumping 64.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Major holders

Fox Factory Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.58% of the shares at 107.92% float percentage. In total, 355 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.13 Million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $541.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.97 Million shares, or about 11.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $525.22 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,832,978 shares. This is just over 9.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $405.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 Million, or 4.67% of the shares, all valued at about $248.31 Million.