At $15.79 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Worth A Gamble

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s traded shares stood at 750,830 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.79, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The CSTM share’s 52-week high remains $17.08, putting it -8.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.19. The company has a valuation of $2.26 Billion, with an average of 659.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Constellium SE (CSTM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSTM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the last session, Constellium SE (CSTM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.86 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.77%, and 6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.87%. Short interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw shorts transact 2.15 Million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Constellium SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Constellium SE (CSTM) shares are +69.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -570.59% against 22.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 136.4% this quarter before jumping 164.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.56 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.44 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -136.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.48% annually.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Constellium SE insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.19% of the shares at 92.23% float percentage. In total, 181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.37 Million shares (or 12.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $243.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 7.58 Million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $106.04 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Constellium SE (CSTM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund holds roughly 7,523,036 shares. This is just over 5.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.36 Million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about $74.98 Million.