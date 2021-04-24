Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) up 50.85% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -23.18% – Here’s What to Do Now

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares stood at 554,972 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply a decline of -1.67% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The AQST share’s 52-week high remains $9.465, putting it -130.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $151.69 Million, with an average of 1.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 981.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AQST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.35- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 5.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.07%, and -13.47% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -23.18%. Short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) saw shorts transact 2.83 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 256.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQST has been trading 629.93% off suggested target high and 70.32% from its likely low.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) shares are -20.5% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.02% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.2% this quarter before falling -514.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.77 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 6.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.55% of the shares at 57.06% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bratton Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.5 Million shares (or 33.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 1.39 Million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.41 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 471,504 shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 443.48 Thousand, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $2.35 Million.