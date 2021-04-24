Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Have Surged 16.89% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s traded shares stood at 492,097 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.12, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The APTO share’s 52-week high remains $9, putting it -75.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $434.54 Million, with an average of 2.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APTO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.91, implying an increase of 113.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.17 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTO has been trading 173.44% off suggested target high and 40.04% from its likely low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -28.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Aptose Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 4.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.18% of the shares at 56.8% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.03 Million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DRW Securities, LLC with 7.98 Million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.94 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 2,299,000 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93.7 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $371.04 Thousand.