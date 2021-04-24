AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Have Surged 51.58% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s traded shares stood at 410,618 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.56, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AMPG share’s 52-week high remains $19.8, putting it -256.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.4. The company has a valuation of $51.2 Million, with an average of 1.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 582.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.39- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 12.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.76%, and -34.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 51.58%. Short interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) saw shorts transact 450.3 Million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.