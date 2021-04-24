Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Surged 88.91% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s traded shares stood at 429,323 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $103.54, to imply an increase of 3.86% or $3.85 in intraday trading. The AMBA share’s 52-week high remains $137.21, putting it -32.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.69. The company has a valuation of $3.82 Billion, with an average of 473.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 789.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMBA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

After registering a 3.86% upside in the last session, Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $105 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.2%, and 4.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.76%. Short interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw shorts transact 1.85 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $134.43, implying an increase of 29.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBA has been trading 54.53% off suggested target high and -3.42% from its likely low.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambarella, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) shares are +88.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.12% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 325% this quarter before jumping 183.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.06% annually.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Ambarella, Inc. insiders hold 4.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.6% of the shares at 82.5% float percentage. In total, 370 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 8.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $285.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.84 Million shares, or about 7.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $261.04 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 921,134 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 828.75 Thousand, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $83.2 Million.