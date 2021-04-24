Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-36.59% year-to-date

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares stood at 544,383 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply a decline of -0.55% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AGRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -113.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $156.87 Million, with an average of 1.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.25, implying an increase of 353.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRX has been trading 449.45% off suggested target high and 284.62% from its likely low.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agile Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) shares are -38.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.64% against -0.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -110% this quarter before falling -41.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3673% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.2% of the shares at 51.77% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.92 Million shares (or 18.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 Million shares, or about 5.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.7 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,763,477 shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $5.65 Million.