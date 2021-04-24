After This Week’s -9.92% Fall in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC), We Just Learned Something New

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares stood at 445,199 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.86, to imply a decline of -1.41% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The BIGC share’s 52-week high remains $162.5, putting it -201.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.59. The company has a valuation of $3.81 Billion, with an average of 1.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BIGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.05 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 11.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.92%, and -3.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.04%. Short interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw shorts transact 6.17 Million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.54, implying an increase of 36.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIGC has been trading 76.38% off suggested target high and 2.12% from its likely low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.09% of the shares at 81.21% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.25 Million shares (or 11.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $529.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. with 5.67 Million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $363.65 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 897,321 shares. This is just over 1.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 610Thousand, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about $39.13 Million.