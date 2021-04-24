After This Week’s 4.46% Gain in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), We Just Learned Something New

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s traded shares stood at 363,529 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.41, to imply an increase of 1.42% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The MITK share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -21.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.7. The company has a valuation of $680.15 Million, with an average of 453.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 848.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MITK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

After registering a 1.42% upside in the last session, Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.54 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.46%, and 14.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.71%. Short interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw shorts transact 3.89 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.5, implying an increase of 31.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MITK has been trading 52.35% off suggested target high and 15.78% from its likely low.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mitek Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) shares are +21.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -1.49% against -16.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.7% this quarter before jumping 6.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

Mitek Systems, Inc. insiders hold 2.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.66% of the shares at 66.61% float percentage. In total, 219 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Legal & General Group PLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 6.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.88 Million shares, or about 6.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $51.24 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,094,158 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about $15.07 Million.