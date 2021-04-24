After This Week’s 3.54% Gain in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT), We Just Learned Something New

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 377,275 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 7.34% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $2.4, putting it -105.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $56.98 Million, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 50.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.6% of the shares at 19.33% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 541.9 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $482.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 164.55 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $146.45 Thousand.