After This Week’s 2.87% Gain in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), We Just Learned Something New

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares stood at 429,785 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply an increase of 9.14% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The SALM share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -83.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $59.18 Million, with an average of 450.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 983.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SALM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

After registering a 9.14% upside in the last session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.17- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.87%, and -30.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.73%. Short interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw shorts transact 302.26 Million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.13, implying an increase of 92.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SALM has been trading 97.67% off suggested target high and 86.05% from its likely low.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Salem Media Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares are +97.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -98.7% against 1.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.1% this quarter before jumping 122.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -92.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Salem Media Group, Inc. insiders hold 47.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.75% of the shares at 24.26% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barclays PLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 575Thousand shares (or 2.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $598Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 339.56 Thousand shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $353.14 Thousand.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port holds roughly 310,000 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $322.4 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 220.21 Thousand, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $229.02 Thousand.