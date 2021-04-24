After This Week’s -10.53% Fall in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX), We Just Learned Something New

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s traded shares stood at 735,445 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.03, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The USX share’s 52-week high remains $12.33, putting it -22.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $535.35 Million, with an average of 358.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 397.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give USX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.23 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 10.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.53%, and -3.93% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 46.64%. Short interest in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) saw shorts transact 1.65 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 27.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USX has been trading 49.55% off suggested target high and 9.67% from its likely low.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) shares are +7.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 169.23% against 25.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 55% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $461.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $470.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $422.48 Million and $444.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.1% before jumping 5.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 589.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. insiders hold 28.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.13% of the shares at 72.64% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.55 Million shares (or 10.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.09 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.3 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,507,995 shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 662.57 Thousand, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $4.53 Million.