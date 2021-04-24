After This Week’s 0.67% Gain in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE), We Just Learned Something New

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares stood at 373,883 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $70.47, to imply an increase of 2.76% or $1.89 in intraday trading. The LOVE share’s 52-week high remains $71.7, putting it -1.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.11. The company has a valuation of $1.08 Billion, with an average of 204.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Lovesac Company (LOVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LOVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

After registering a 2.76% upside in the last session, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.27 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and 24.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.54%. Short interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw shorts transact 2.13 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.43, implying an increase of 15.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOVE has been trading 20.62% off suggested target high and 6.43% from its likely low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $75.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.18 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders hold 11.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.68% of the shares at 115.28% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.49 Million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with 923.89 Thousand shares, or about 6.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.81 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Janus Henderson Venture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 823,278 shares. This is just over 5.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 753.7 Thousand, or 5.02% of the shares, all valued at about $32.48 Million.