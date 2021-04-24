After Surging 8.43% During Past Week, Is RH (NYSE:RH) Still A Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH)’s traded shares stood at 805,637 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $687.99, to imply an increase of 5.14% or $33.63 in intraday trading. The RH share’s 52-week high remains $689.85, putting it -0.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $99.75. The company has a valuation of $14.5 Billion, with an average of 973.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 505.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for RH (RH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.01.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

After registering a 5.14% upside in the last session, RH (RH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $689.8 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.43%, and 35.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.73%. Short interest in RH (NYSE:RH) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $589.53, implying a decline of -14.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $500 and $680 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RH has been trading -1.16% off suggested target high and -27.32% from its likely low.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RH share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RH (RH) shares are +89.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.61% against 3.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 215.7% this quarter before jumping 19.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $753.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $895.49 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $480.6 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.8% annually.

RH (NYSE:RH)’s Major holders

RH insiders hold 10.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.76% of the shares at 104.47% float percentage. In total, 502 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.93 Million shares (or 13.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.52 Million shares, or about 11.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.13 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RH (RH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,650,983 shares. This is just over 7.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $738.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 733.84 Thousand, or 3.49% of the shares, all valued at about $359.85 Million.