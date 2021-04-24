After Surging 3.68% During Past Week, Is Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Still A Buy?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s traded shares stood at 693,035 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.67, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The PING share’s 52-week high remains $37.8, putting it -59.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.67. The company has a valuation of $1.85 Billion, with an average of 916.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PING a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.15 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.68%, and 2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.35%. Short interest in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw shorts transact 3.28 Million shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.54, implying an increase of 37.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.5 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PING has been trading 68.99% off suggested target high and 7.73% from its likely low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ping Identity Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares are -27.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.52% against 2.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $63.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.76 Million and $53.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.9% before jumping 18.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -577.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.3% annually.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Ping Identity Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.21% of the shares at 97.59% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.48 Million shares (or 47.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.4 Million shares, or about 5.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $125.93 Million.

We also have Fidelity OTC Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds roughly 2,686,911 shares. This is just over 3.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 Million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $42.4 Million.