After Surging 1.73% During Past Week, Is PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Still A Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares stood at 656,153 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.43, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The PCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.75, putting it -35.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.76. The company has a valuation of $2.97 Billion, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 507.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the last session, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.65 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.73%, and -19.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.86%. Short interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw shorts transact 2.57 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.5, implying an increase of 75.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCT has been trading 81.61% off suggested target high and 70.26% from its likely low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.