Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s traded shares stood at 382,944 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.65, to imply a decline of -0.73% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The AERI share’s 52-week high remains $21.3, putting it -20.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.01. The company has a valuation of $824.36 Million, with an average of 365.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 712.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AERI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.13 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 2.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.32%, and -6.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.64%. Short interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw shorts transact 6.99 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.25, implying an increase of 54.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AERI has been trading 183.29% off suggested target high and -37.68% from its likely low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) shares are +92.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.72% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.3% this quarter before jumping 24.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $22.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.06 Million and $18.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.6% before jumping 43.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.63% of the shares at 106.14% float percentage. In total, 237 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.22 Million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.89 Million shares, or about 8.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $52.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,312,461 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about $15.26 Million.