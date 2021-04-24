Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Could Grow By 46.34% Or More

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s traded shares stood at 607,625 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decline of -14.58% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The AXAS share’s 52-week high remains $11, putting it -436.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $17.73 Million, with an average of 213.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 647.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AXAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) trade information

After registering a -14.58% downside in the last session, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.58- this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 20.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17%, and -40.92% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -10.48%. Short interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw shorts transact 553.21 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 46.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXAS has been trading 46.34% off suggested target high and 46.34% from its likely low.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) shares are +10.81% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 102.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -64.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $16Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.28 Million and $22Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -43.4% before falling -20.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -213.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Major holders

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 2.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.87% of the shares at 32.85% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 291.49 Thousand shares (or 3.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $667.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 168.46 Thousand shares, or about 2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $385.76 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 142,198 shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $325.63 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 140.84 Thousand, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $322.53 Thousand.