1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Friday – Up 57.77% From the Lows, What Happens Next

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares stood at 396,946 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.82, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The ONEM share’s 52-week high remains $59.82, putting it -43.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.66. The company has a valuation of $5.74 Billion, with an average of 749.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONEM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.10 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.02%, and 3.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.19%. Short interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw shorts transact 11.41 Million shares and set a 7.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55, implying an increase of 31.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONEM has been trading 53.04% off suggested target high and 14.78% from its likely low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1Life Healthcare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares are +32.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.67% against 10.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.5% this quarter before jumping 37.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $116.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.76 Million and $78Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.5% before jumping 50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -74.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

1Life Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.22% of the shares at 102.52% float percentage. In total, 296 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.56 Million shares (or 14.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $853.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 13.61 Million shares, or about 9.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $594.19 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4,078,663 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 Million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about $97.92 Million.