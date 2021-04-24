111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Friday – Up 57.65% From the Lows, What Happens Next

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares stood at 390,390 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.28, to imply an increase of 5.86% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The YI share’s 52-week high remains $45.88, putting it -273.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.2. The company has a valuation of $944.24 Million, with an average of 676.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 111, Inc. (YI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

After registering a 5.86% upside in the last session, 111, Inc. (YI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.69 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and -19.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.69%. Short interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw shorts transact 589.8 Million shares and set a 460.78 days time to cover.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.67% of the shares at 10.67% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Totem Point Management, LLC with 562.79 Thousand shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.91 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 111, Inc. (YI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 25,473 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $351.53 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.8 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $342.2 Thousand.