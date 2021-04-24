10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) up 70.04% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 36.97% – Here’s What to Do Now

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares stood at 490,548 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $193.95, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $2.14 in intraday trading. The TXG share’s 52-week high remains $201.7, putting it -4% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.11. The company has a valuation of $20.62 Billion, with an average of 699.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 787.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TXG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the last session, 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $195.8 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.08%, and 11.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.97%. Short interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw shorts transact 1.78 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $207.75, implying an increase of 7.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175 and $240 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXG has been trading 23.74% off suggested target high and -9.77% from its likely low.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 10x Genomics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) shares are +35.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.05% against 10.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -22.7% this quarter before jumping 26.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -571.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics, Inc. insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.37% of the shares at 84.26% float percentage. In total, 455 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.07 Million shares (or 11.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.71 Million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $949.63 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 2,044,237 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $370.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 Million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $287.8 Million.