ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) up 107.72% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s traded shares stood at 1,515,217 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.38, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ZKIN share’s 52-week high remains $14.6, putting it -171.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $106.19 Million, with an average of 5.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZKIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.33- this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 15.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.4%, and -56.44% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 107.72%. Short interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw shorts transact 1.39 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. insiders hold 33.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.24% of the shares at 3.36% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 413.07 Thousand shares (or 1.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 48.23 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $124.92 Thousand.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF holds roughly 14,823 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.15 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.12 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $48.78 Thousand.