XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Drops -422.39% From Highs, What Happens Next?

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares stood at 12,934,352 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.7, to imply a decline of -1.76% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The XL share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -422.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.56. The company has a valuation of $932.01 Million, with an average of 10.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for XL Fleet Corp. (XL), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside in the last session, XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.23- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 7.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and -43.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.77%. Short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw shorts transact 12.29 Million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.5, implying an increase of 146.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XL has been trading 243.28% off suggested target high and 49.25% from its likely low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

XL Fleet Corp. insiders hold 37.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.36% of the shares at 26.24% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 2.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.72 Million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $40.72 Million.