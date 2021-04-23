Why Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

After registering a -8.03% downside in the last session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $136.9 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 14.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.67%, and -20.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 57.85%. Short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw shorts transact 1.6 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $165, implying an increase of 40.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $135 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SI has been trading 70.5% off suggested target high and 15.09% from its likely low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silvergate Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are +551.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.12% against 20.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.3% this quarter before jumping 62.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $34.42 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.49 Million and $22.89 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.2% before jumping 65.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.6% of the shares at 45.53% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Senvest Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.21 Million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.14 Million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $85.07 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF holds roughly 1,325,616 shares. This is just over 5.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $188.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 761.84 Thousand, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about $108.31 Million.