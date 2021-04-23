Why Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 2,591,350 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.5, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $16.88, putting it -8.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $4.89 Billion, with an average of 4.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sabre Corporation (SABR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SABR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying an increase of 4.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SABR has been trading 16.13% off suggested target high and -3.23% from its likely low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are +125.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.38% against 2.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -96.6% this quarter before jumping 66.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $397.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $483.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $658.98 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -39.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -862.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.